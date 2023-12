An East Texas law enforcement agency is warning the public about a Bitcoin scam involving an imposter claiming to be a deputy sheriff. The Smith County Sheriff’s office says the caller tells people that they have a warrant and have to immediately pay a fine by depositing money into Bitcoin machines that can be found at local vape shops. The caller will reportedly ask for $10,000 to $20,000 dollars at a time and has allegedly obtained around $50,000 doing this alleged scam.