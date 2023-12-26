Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

 

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Devoia Jarron Jackson was arrested in Hopkins County on Bossier City warrants charging him with 5 counts of Burglaries of Vehicles and 2 counts of Attempted Burglaries of vehicles. He was booked into the Hopkins County jail where he’s being held for Louisiana authorities.

Nicole Rae Pritchard was booked into the Hopkins County jail for Violation of the Probation she was on for Possession of More than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. At last report she remained in the county jail.

Lora Marie Sutherland was arrested on Christmas Eve in Hopkins County for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. She was also charged on a misdemeanor paraphernalia offense. No bond information was available.

