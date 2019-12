Anthony Michael Luft

Hopkins County Jail

Reportedly, 41-year-old Anthony Michael Luft, of Grand Saline, pleaded guilty in Hopkins County to indecency with a child by sexual contact. A sentencing hearing was held and District Judge Eddie Northcutt gave him ten years in prison. The offense occurred in Sulphur Springs and Luft was arrested after a joint investigation by CPS and the Sulphur Springs PD.