http://www.kltv.com/2019/01/12/carlisle-isd-math-teacher-dies-friday-car-accident/

Carlisle ISD, KLTV

Students and staff are mourning the loss of a Carlisle ISD math teacher in a Rusk County crash with an 18-wheeler. State Troopers say 65-year-old Lajuan Fisher Rice, of Henderson, was attempting to cross US 79 about ten miles south of Henderson when she traveled into the path of the 18-wheeler and the vehicles collided. She died later at a hospital in Tyler.