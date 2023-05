After four-day trial and hours of jury deliberations a Whitehouse woman was convicted of abusing her twin 13-year-old adopted sons. Forty-six-year-old Cheryl Lane, a nurse practitioner, was accused of four counts of injury to a child with the intent to cause bodily injury. The sentencing phase of the trial will begin Tuesday morning. Her husband, who was a Tyler police officer at the time, has not been indicted in the case.