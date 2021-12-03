Emergency SNAP Benefits For December

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $308 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. Administered by Health and Human Services, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.