Gonzalo Lopez

TDCJ

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announces a statewide search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Robert Hurst with the Texas Department of Corrections says a reduced presence in Leon County. Last week, more than 800 officers from multiple agencies were involved in the search, and the investigation has entered an expanded statewide phase. They have not decided to lift the visitation suspension at more than 40 prisons around the state.