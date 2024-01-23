Expect Heavy Rainfall

North and Central Texas



A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of Central and East Texas through 6:00 pm Tuesday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 5 inches, can be expected. Flooding may occur in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage areas. Rapid rises will be possible on creeks, streams, and rivers. It is possible for isolated flash flooding. If you live in areas prone to flooding, you should take action should flooding develop. If you encounter flooded roads or water-crossings, Turn Around Don’t Drown! Never drive through barricades!



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage throughout the day, with heavy rainfall and flooding possible across our southeastern counties. These areas may see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain through tonight. Elsewhere, widespread fog will continue today and again tonight.



A Friday cold front will bring another chance for isolated scattered showers and storms to end the week. Expect slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s region-wide.

Today and Tonight

Areas of dense fog may reduce the visibility to less than 1/4 mile through mid-morning.

Widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms will impact North and Central Texas today. Heavy rain may lead to flooding, particularly where significant rainfall has occurred this week. Lightning will be the primary thunderstorm hazard.

Additional thunderstorms will be possible tonight across Central and East Texas. A dense fog may develop again tonight.

Wednesday through Monday

Thunderstorms may continue to impact portions of Central and East Texas on Wednesday. Any additional rainfall could aggravate flooding issues.

Expect a final round of thunderstorms on Friday and Friday night.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



A Flood Watch will continue through Wednesday evening. Expect an additional 3-5 inches of rainfall in the watch area, with locally higher amounts possible.



Moderate to heavy rainfall will continue this week across the Four-State Region. There is still some time for changes to occur within the forecast, so be sure to continue to monitor it through the weekend for the latest.



Expect a Marginal Risk of severe weather for areas generally along and south of the I-20 corridor on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, with a non-zero chance of a few isolated tornadoes.



Milder and wetter conditions continue for the Four-State Region today, with temperature maximums in the low-to-mid 60s.



High rain chances will continue across the majority of the area.

Today and tonight

A very active pattern will lead to several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall this afternoon and into the overnight hours.

Wednesday through Monday

Expect periods of rain with a few embedded thunderstorms to continue across the region through at least midweek before diminishing by Thursday morning. Given the cold ground temperatures and wet soils in place, minor flooding will be possible.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.