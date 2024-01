First Christian Church, 780 NE 20th St. in Paris, plans a breakfast with all the trimmings and a door prize of $50 for one lucky first responder from 8:00 to 9:00 am Saturday in the church’s fellowship hall.

The menu includes eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, and coffee from Paris Coffee. According to event spokesperson John Fielding, a $50 door prize goes to the lucky person who guesses the closest to the number of items in a jar.