First Court Appearance For Man Who Attacked Female Relative

A man accused of breaking the neck of a female relative in a Texarkana Hotel room made his first appearance in court this week. Forty-four-year-old Clifton Littlesam Poulton, hometown unavailable, was assigned an attorney to represent him. He was indicted for 2 counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault and Burglary of a Habitation with the intent to commit sexual assault. Poulton allegedly broke into the victim’s hotel room, brutally beat her and sexually assaulted her. All of the charges against him are 1st degree felonies.