First Woman To Lead Atlanta TxDOT District

WELLS APPOINTED DISTRICT ENGINEER OF TXDOT ATLANTA DISTRICT

ATLANTA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) would like to announce that Rebecca Wells, P.E., has been selected as the new Atlanta district engineer.

In her new position, Wells will oversee the planning, design, building, operation, and maintenance of the state transportation system for the Atlanta District’s nine-county area. “It’s a great honor to be selected as the district engineer for this area,” Wells said. “I plan to work hard as we continue to enhance the mobility and safety of our local roadways.”

Wells will begin her new duties on Oct. 1. The Atlanta District includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur Counties.

Wells is the first woman to lead operations in TxDOT’s Atlanta District and was named the ninth female district engineer in the department’s history. “TxDOT provides an amazing opportunity for work-life balance,” Wells said. “It has allowed me the flexibility to develop my career as an engineer while still being involved with my daughters as they were growing up.”

Wells has served as the Atlanta District director of transportation operations since 2018, and before that, she served as the district traffic engineer. She began her career with TxDOT as a summer hire. Upon obtaining her Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Texas A&M University, she joined a private engineering firm for several years. In 2001, Wells rejoined TxDOT.

As a young engineer, Wells spent time in design, advanced planning, and construction. In 2006, she began her work in traffic operations, focusing much of her time on system safety. “Since 2006, my focus has been on fatal crashes in our district and the circumstances that led up to those fatal crashes. That has really impacted me personally and drives my desire to enhance the safety of our state roadways as much as we can,” she said.

Wells is involved with several national and statewide research panels focusing on system safety. “During the majority of my 22-year career with TxDOT, I have continually looked for ways to incorporate new research and technologies into district operations, and I will continue to bring that expertise to the table in my new position. We want everyone to arrive back home safely at the end of the day.”

Wells and her husband, Kyle, have two daughters, Kayden, 21, who resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Kendall, 19, who is currently a student at Texas A&M University.

Wells’ appointment follows the August retirement of Jere “Buddy” Williams, P.E., who had served with the department for 32 years.