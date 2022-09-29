NTCC – Sports

NTCC Rodeo Host NIRA Southern Region Collegiate Rodeo

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region will have the third Rodeo of the 2022-2023 season in Mount Pleasant, Texas, Oct 21 and 22. Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) will host the Rodeo held at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Priefert Arena on Greenhill Road in Mount Pleasant.

In addition to the NTCC Eagle Rodeo Team, you will see teams from all over Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas, competing for a chance to qualify for the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo to be held in Casper, Wyoming, in June.

Fans can watch a complete production Rodeo put on by the students with the stock provided by the legendary Wing Rodeo Company. The Rodeo events on Friday will start at 9:00 am with a morning slack session (free admission), and the regular Rodeo will kick off at 7:00 pm with a full slate of events.

On Saturday, the slack events will begin at 9:00 am, with free admission, with the Final Rodeo competition starting at 7:00 pm.

Spectators will see a full slate of Bareback and Saddle Bronc riding, Tie Down roping, Team Roping, Goat Tying, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, and Bull Riding.

Admission to the main Rodeo events will be $10.00 for ages 11 and up, and for ten and under, the entry is $5.00. Concessions will be available daily.

Thursday, Oct 20, the NTCC Rodeo team will host a Breakaway Roping Fundraising event at 7:00 pm, ladies only. If you would like to participate in the Thursday fundraising event or join as a sponsor of the NTCC Rodeo, contact Coach Justin Hampton at 903-434-8274 or email him at jhampton@ntcc.edu.