Flash Flood Watch Issued for Parts of Red River Valley

There will be a threat for locally heavy rainfall and isolated instances of flash flooding across parts of North Texas. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area from noon Friday thru early Saturday morning. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms late Thursday through late Friday will equate to rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts. Flash Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas, and creeks, streams and rivers. Remember, Turn Around, Don’t Drown.