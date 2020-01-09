" /> Flash Flood Watch Issued for Parts of Red River Valley – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019

Flash Flood Watch Issued for Parts of Red River Valley

7 hours ago

 

There will be a threat for locally heavy rainfall and isolated instances of flash flooding across parts of North Texas. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area from noon Friday thru early Saturday morning. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms late Thursday through late Friday will equate to rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts. Flash Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas, and creeks, streams and rivers. Remember, Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     