Mount Pleasant Independent School District will be hosting a student Flu Shot Clinic will Oct. 20, 2020. You can follow the link to register for the clinic or turn in the permission form to your campus nurse office by Friday, Oct. 16 to receive the flu shot at school.There will be no out of pocket expense for those with insurance. Those with no insurance will pay $5.If you have any questions, please contact your child’s campus nurse or your health care provider.