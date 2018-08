Hopkins County Jail

There are unconfirmed reports that a former part-time clerk for the Precinct 1 JP court has been arrested in Louisiana. Lettie Delores Mosqueda Jasso was wanted on 20 warrants charging her with Tampering with Government Document by a Public Servant and Credit Card Abuse. Front Porch News Texas is reporting a tip to Crimestoppers led to her arrest. No other information was released, because of the nature of the ongoing investigation.