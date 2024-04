Kaija Javee Muldrew, 26, is a former Liberty-Eylau Middle School teacher. Bowie County Deputies charged her with several felonies, including sexual assault of a child, after an alleged improper relationship with a student. A student had shown a video of a 14-year-old male student with his head lying in Muldrew’s lap in the backseat of a car, according to the probable cause affidavit.