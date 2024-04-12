Shootout In Shreveport

Shreveport Police were on the scene of a shooting that injured multiple people. According to dispatch records, 23 police units responded to a shooting on Hollywood Avenue at around 5:27 Thursday afternoon. Shreveport Police say ‘several’ victims have been shot and transported to the hospital with no word on their condition. KSLA TV said that police found three people shot, and a third arrived at an area hospital with bullet wounds. One of the victims died, while one of the others had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.