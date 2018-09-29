Former Pittsburg ISD Employee Faces New Charges

PRESS RELEASE FROM CAMP CAMP COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jackson David Boyd Indicted on new Felony Charge

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in an extensive criminal investigation that began with assisting the Pittsburg Independent School District Police Department on August 21, 2018 which led to the arrest of Jackson David Boyd, 32, of Pittsburg on August 31, 2018 for the criminal offense of Sale, Distribution, or Display of Harmful Material to Minor which is a Class A Misdemeanor. A Class A Misdemeanor in Texas carries a confinement in jail up to one year and up to a $4,000.00 fine.

Sheriff Alan McCandless said that Chief Deputy Chris Clark followed up on additional information and investigative leads pertaining to a separate case that eventually led to information that Boyd engaged in deviant sexual intercourse with a former Pittsburg ISD student during the time the student was enrolled at Pittsburg ISD and Boyd was employed by Pittsburg ISD.

Sheriff McCandless said that upon Chief Deputy Clark completing the investigation in this particular case, the case was presented to the Camp County District Attorney’s Office and was later presented to the Grand Jury on September 27, 2018.

Sheriff McCandless said that Jackson David Boyd was indicted by the Grand Jury for the criminal offense of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student which is a 2nd Degree Felony. A second-degree felony in Texas carries a range of punishment from 2-20 years of confinement and an optional fine not to exceed $10,000. It should be noted that the two separate criminal cases involve two different victims.

Chief Deputy Clark said that Boyd turned himself in to the Camp County Jail on the indictment on Friday, September 28, 2018 and was arraigned and a bond of $25,000.00 was set.