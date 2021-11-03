Former Radio Host Gets Three Life Sentences

A Texas Christian radio host was sentenced to three life prison sentences for a Ponzi scheme in which he bilked elderly listeners out of millions of dollars. Eighty-year-old William Neil “Doc” Gallagher also got a 30-year prison sentence from state District Judge Elizabeth Beach for his August guilty pleas. The sentences are to be served concurrently. More than a dozen senior victims testified about losing anywhere from $50,000 to $600,000 invested in the Gallagher Financial Group. Gallagher reportedly took at least $23 million in his scheme.