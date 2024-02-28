Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sulphur Springs Native Promoted To A&M Commerce System Executive

 

Dr,. Shonda Gibson

A TExas A&M-Commerce alum Dr. Shonda Gibson of Sulphur Springs has been promoted to the role of Senior Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Chief Transformation Officer for The Texas A&M University System. Gibson received four degrees through A&M-Commerce, having earned a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in 2008, an MBA in 2009, a Master’s in Psychology in 2009 and her Doctorate of Educational Psychology in 2012. Prior to joining the A&M System Office in 2018, Gibson served in multiple roles at A&M-Commerce including Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Research, Associate Provost for Institutional Research and Effectiveness, and Executive Director of the Institute for Competency-Based Education. As Chief Transformation Officer for the Texas A&M System, Gibson’s mission is to explore and ask pertinent questions, create networks and partnerships for change and continuous improvement, and drive innovation that supports student success.

