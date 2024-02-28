Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Feb. 28

By Butch Burney

Need glasses for the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse? Want a T-shirt and sticker? We know where you can get them.

We have eclipse merchandise at the Chamber of Commerce, including T-shirts, stickers and glasses. With tens of thousands of visitors targeting Hopkins County for April 8, don’t wait until the last minute.

The Chamber has an eclipse website, TotalEclipseSSTx.com, in which you can upload information about events, attractions, lodging, retail shops and restaurants. That will be the information clearinghouse for what is happening in Hopkins County on April 8 and the weekend leading up to that day.

We will be hosting a free concert on Saturday, April 6, downtown, featuring The Paper Dolls, Jason Waldon and the Alibis and Dubb and the Luv Machines. Plus, there will be vendors’ market at The Venue at 219 that weekend.

Check out the website, upload information and get prepared!

Chamber Golf Tournament

For all the linksters out there, the Chamber’s annual golf tournament, which is historically the first Friday in April, has been moved to the first Friday in May due to the eclipse traffic. We will post registration forms the middle of next week.

The tournament is limited to 43 teams – 18 in the morning and 25 in the afternoon.

The cost for a team of six is $750, which includes a morning or afternoon tee time, three carts and six lunches.

Pick up a registration form at the chamber or look for it to be posted on the Chamber website next week.

Cocktails and Conversation

Join us for our next Cocktails and Conversation mixer, hosted by the Haus of Sabo at their new studio located at 206 Church St. The mixer will be from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7.

You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend and there is no charge.

Come and enjoy some cocktails and conversation.

Ribbon Cuttings

Haus of Sabo will have a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, March 8, at their new location at 206 Church St. Please join us for this event.