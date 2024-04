North Lamar ISD is hosting a Free Game Night this afternoon from 4:30 to 6:00 pm at the High School’s “A” gym. There will also be a “Sensory Friendly Time” from 4:00 to 4:30 pm. Highlights of the evening include the opportunity to challenge the North Lamar Panther baseball and Pantherette softball teams in a series of thrilling games, life-size Jenga, and a massive game of Sorry. They will provide snacks and refreshments for all families and welcome future families of North Lamar.