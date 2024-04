The Sam Bell Maxey House invites homeschool families and groups across North Texas to ‘Homeschool Day’ on Wednesday, May 1. From 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, homeschooled students, teachers, and parents can enjoy educational programs from local organizations, games, house tours, and more. Admission is $1 per person, and you can make reservations on the Maxey House Facebook page or website.