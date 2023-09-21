Free Home Covid Testing Kits Again

US Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday the US government will relaunch a program to provide free Covid-19 home tests to Americans. US households can order four free tests from Covidtests.gov starting Monday ,September 25. The tests coming available soon are intended for use through the end of 2023 and will include instructions on how to verify extended expiration dates. The expiration dates of many home Covid-19 tests have been extended well beyond what’s printed on the package.