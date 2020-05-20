" /> FTC Says Some Nursing Homes Took Stimulus Money From Residents – EastTexasRadio.com
FTC Says Some Nursing Homes Took Stimulus Money From Residents

5 hours ago

There’s a problem with some of the stimulus checks that are going to older Americans.

A report from the Federal Trade Commission finds nursing homes in some states are making demands of their residents. The houses are requesting that those residents sign over their stimulus checks to them. They think they should get the money if the resident is on Medicaid. The FTC says that’s not right, and those nursing homes don’t have the right to take those $1200 checks away. The stimulus money is considered a tax credit. They don’t count against resource money in Medicaid. The FTC report says if that’s happening to you or a loved one, to report it to the state attorney general’s office.

