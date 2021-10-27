Fundraiser For Paris ISD Officer

A T-shirt fundraiser will continue through Sunday for a Paris ISD police officer who is battling cancer. Money raised will go towards helping Officer Kyle Martin with medical bills, time off from work and travel expenses for treatment. The orders will be available for pick-up on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Items available for purchase to support Officer Martin range from a youth T-shirt for $15 to a hooded sweatshirt for $25. To order, visit thetshirtshoppeparis.com A gofundme page for Officer Martin has also been set up.