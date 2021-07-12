" /> Go Out And Look Up Monday Night – EastTexasRadio.com
Go Out And Look Up Monday Night

Clint Cooper 6 hours ago

Skywatchers are in for a treat! During July, Earth’s closest neighbors, Venus and Mars, have been getting ever closer together in the night sky. On Monday night, July 12, into the early hours of the 13th, Venus and Mars will be at their closest. It’s called planetary conjunction, and they’ll be easily visible in the same field of view despite being very far away from each other. Both Venus and Mars are targets for the next generation of space exploration, with new missions to study Venus, recently announced by NASA.

