Gordmans Invites Sulphur Springs Community To Grand Opening Celebration

Retailer to Provide Donation to Sulphur Springs High School

Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans, a part of Stage Stores’ community of stores, will debut a new Gordmans store, located at 1401 Mockingbird Lane, Suite 101 in Sulphur Springs. Gordmans Grand Opening Celebration begins with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 27. In addition, as part of Gordmans’ commitment to Sulphur Springs, the retailer will present a $1,000 check to Sulphur Springs High School during the Grand Opening.

Community members are invited to the Sulphur Springs Gordmans’ Grand Opening ribbon cutting, joining city and chamber of commerce representatives before stepping inside the new store to discover bigger deals and smaller prices on merchandise for the entire family.

The new Sulphur Springs store is part of an exciting Gordmans Grand Opening Tour Celebration, which includes 36 brand new Gordmans stores opening this June. By the end of the year, there will be over 150 Gordmans across the country.

As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises.