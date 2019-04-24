  Gordmans is Hiring at New Sulphur Springs Store

Stage Stores is Converting Its Bealls Store to Gordmans

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Tex. – April 24, 2019 – Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans, a part of Stage Stores’ community of stores, is now hiring at its new location which opens in June in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Gordmans offers bigger deals and smaller prices every day on merchandise for the entire family, including popular apparel brands and trend-right home décor.

Stage Stores launched Gordmans as an off-price retailer in 2017 and has been converting some of its department stores, including Bealls, to Gordmans. In the past year, Stage Stores opened 48 Gordmans stores. In June, Stage Stores will open 36 more Gordmans stores, including the one in Sulphur Springs. By the end of 2019, there will be over 140 Gordmans stores across the country, with five of them in Texas.

Gordmans is hiring for a variety of positions. Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at http://www.gordmans.com/careers and then visit the job fair. Walk-ins are welcome!

Sulphur Springs Gordmans Job Fair

Wednesday, May 1 & Monday, May 20

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1401 Mockingbird Lane, Suite 101

(At the Bealls location, soon to be Gordmans)

Gordmans offers an engaging and energetic work environment, and is deeply committed to its mission: “To thrill every guest with fun finds and exciting deals.”

Full-time Gordmans associates are offered benefits, including health insurance (medical, prescription drug, dental and vision); a 401(k) savings plan; paid vacation and holidays; and a 20-percent associate discount on merchandise, which is already at the lowest possible prices. Gordmans offers flexible

full-time and part-time schedules.

This is a great opportunity to be among the first to work with the Gordmans team when the new Gordmans store opens in June.

ABOUT STAGE STORES

Stage Stores, Inc. is a leading retailer of trend-right, name-brand values for apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. Stage Stores operates in 42 states through 688 BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores and 105 GORDMANS off-price stores, www.gordmans.com, as well as an e-commerce website at www.stage.com.

Media Contact: Sydney Edens, 402-895-2552 ext. 312, sedens@lukaspartners.com