Governor Abbott has re-apppointed Rodney Burrow, M.D. of Pittsburg to the Texas Board of Criminal Justice. Dr. Burrow is the Director of Medical Affairs and Associate Director of Primary Care for Titus Regional Medical Center of Mount Pleasant. He is also a practicing Board Certified Family Physician at the Family Care Center in Mount Pleasant and a registered pharmacist. The board provides confinement, supervision, rehabilitation, and reintegration of the state’s convicted felons.