A Ham Scramble will be held Sunday afternoon at 3pm on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs. For those unfamiliar, a Ham Scramble is a very large game of musical chairs. Participants bring their own chairs, and everyone will win a prize. Prizes range from small novelties or snacks up to more than a hundred dollars. Tickets are $5. Proceeds visit the Sulphur Springs ISD Gifted and Talented Program.