Have A Sober Drive During Spring Break

TxDOT Urges A Sober Ride During Spring Break.

TxDOT reminds Spring Breakers about deadly, long-term consequences of drinking and driving

AUSTIN – Spring Break is a dangerous time on Texas roads, with hundreds of impaired driving crashes involving young drivers occurring each year. As college students and young adults head to Spring Break destinations in the coming weeks, the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Plan While You Can” campaign reminds them to make a plan for a sober ride before the party starts.

“Drinking alcohol and driving can severely impact a young person’s future. Many promising lives are cut short due to the poor decision to drink alcohol and drive,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “We urge young drivers to make responsible choices during the Spring Break holiday. Before heading out, please plan ahead for a sober ride to ensure you get to and from your destination safely.”

During last year’s Spring Break* in Texas, there were 444 crashes involving young drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes killed 11 people and seriously injured another 37.

The “Plan While You Can” campaign includes a statewide tour featuring the new “Plan to Win” virtual reality game where participants are a part of an immersive trivia game which poses questions related to drinking alcohol and driving, and also demonstrates the consequences of drunk driving. Players avoid “jail” by answering questions correctly, and winners progress to a waiting taxi to receive a safe and sober ride. The experience will visit 10 Texas cities during March.

While drivers under the influence of alcohol risk killing or seriously injuring themselves or others, they also face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. Visit SoberRides.org to find alternatives to drinking alcohol and driving, such as:

Designating a sober driver or calling someone for a ride home Contacting a cab or ride-share service

Using mass transit

Spending the night

“Plan While You Can” is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX, a more considerable grassroots effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while on the road. Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every single day, and that’s why #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to helping end the streak of daily deaths on our roads.

The information contained in this report represents reportable data collected from the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report (CR-3). This information was received and processed by the department as of Jan. 16, 2019.