HCHF Mardi Bras For a Cause

The Hopkins County Hospital Foundation has announced the winners of the Mardi Bras for a Cause Competition, where people decorated bras do draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness and raise money for free mammograms for uninsured women over the age of 40. In the Judges Pick – The Awareness award went to Alliance Bank, and the Mardi Bras to the Republican Party. In the business category most money raised went to Christus Mother Frances and Awareness to Sulphur Springs Health and Rehabilitation and Mardi Gras to Burgers and Fries.