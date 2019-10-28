Hopkins County Bookings

Thirty-one-year-old Melissa Ray Hamilton was arrested on a warrant for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. Bond was set at $20,000.

Fifty-five-year-old LInda Ann Miears arrested on two warrants for Violation the Probations she was on for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone and Theft of Property valued at between $1500 and $20,000. NO bond information was available.

Twenty-two-year-old Montasia Ry Coughlin was arrested in Hopkins County For Possession of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance, a 3rd Degree Felony. Bond was set at $10,000.

A state trooper arrested a Cooper man Friday night after observing his erratic driving and parking at a convenience store on Shannon Road in Sulphur Springs. Sixty-year-old Terry Winn Grant was charged with felony DWI, because of several prior convictions.

Hopkins County deputies arrested a Sulphur Springs man Saturday morning after stopping his vehicle for an obstructed license plate and registration sticker on College Street downtown. Further investigation led to 28-year-old Kerry Renaldore Duffy Jr. being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was released from jail after posting $5,000 bond.