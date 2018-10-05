Historic Red River County Chamber of Commerce’s 97th Annual Banquet Oct. 18th

The Historic Red River County Chamber of Commerce’s 97th Annual Banquet with installation of 2018-2019 Chamber Board of Directors and Officers will be held Thursday, October 18th, at 6:30 P.M. in the Clarksville High School Cafetorium.

Civic Awards for The Ernest Witmer Citizen of the Year, George F. Sunkel, Pioneer, and Organization will be presented. The 2018/2019 School Ambassadors will be announced and the Chamber volunteers will be recognized.

The Chamber Banquet is not just for Chamber Members, it is also a chance for citizens of the community to meet their local business representatives and Chamber Board members. We will have a meet and greet with business booths of Chamber members from 5:45 – 6:30 pm before the banquet. Some of our businesses will be sponsoring giveaways as well. They may also find ways to get involved, join the Chamber, and support local business.



This year we will be holding a Silent Auction the night of the banquet with items donated from various local businesses.



Tickets for the banquet are $10 each and may be purchased from any Chamber Director, or at the Chamber Office, 101 N. Locust. Alternatively, you may call the Chamber at 903.427.2645, Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, 9 am – 4 pm to reserve your ticket.

