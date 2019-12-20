Hopkins County Arrest Report

Kimberley Beth Tucker

Hopkins County arrested Kimberley Beth Tucker, 48, of Carrollton, for bond forfeiture on possession of a control substance. They set the new bond at $20,000.

Kristi Lynn Hooten

Officials arrested Kristi Lynn Hooten at Plane State Jail, where she was serving a six-month sentence. They transported her back to Hopkins County Wednesday on a bench warrant after a local insurance agent accused her of pocketing people’s premiums in 2017. Attorney Will Ramsay says her probation is likely in order. She is due in court next Monday.

DPS Trooper Aaron Hanna arrested Monica Shaee Hamilton, 39, of DeSoto, after a traffic violation on I-30 around 11:45 Wednesday morning at the 131-mile marker. Trooper Hanna spotted a half-pound of marijuana in a cup holder. Hamilton is in Hopkins County Jail.

John Christopher Burt

Deputies arrested John Christopher Burt, 46, of Brashear, Wednesday afternoon around 5:00 for indecency with a child that occurred in 2016. A court sentenced him to 20 years in prison. Texas Attorney General’s office helped with the investigation, and the Eighth Judicial District Office prosecuted the first case.

Daryl Christopher Simmons

Deputies arrested Daryl Christopher Simmons, 57, of Sulphur Springs, Wednesday afternoon around 2:45. Reportedly, Simmons committed a possession offense and was released from jail Nov. 10. Simmons has a lengthy criminal history.