Hopkins County Bookings

Twenty-two-year-old Jakwaviane Kentrail Goodson was arrested over the weekend in Hopkins County for Sexual Assault of a Child and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. Bond was set at $100,000 on the sexual assault charge and $10,000 on the Tampering Charge. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Thirty-five-year-old Adam Joshua Hodges was arrested in Hopkins County for violating the parole he was on. Bond was denied and he remains behind bars.