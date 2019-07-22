cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Hopkins County Bookings

53 mins ago

 

Twenty-two-year-old Jakwaviane Kentrail Goodson was arrested over the weekend in Hopkins County for Sexual Assault of a Child and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. Bond was set at $100,000 on the sexual assault charge and $10,000 on the Tampering Charge. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Thirty-five-year-old Adam Joshua Hodges was arrested in Hopkins County for violating the parole he was on.  Bond was denied and he remains behind bars.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     