Thirty-five-year-old Bradley Keene was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of Probation for Possession of Marijuana. He was also charaged with credit or Debit Card Abuse.

Twenty-three-year-old Levia Shae Williams was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of Probation on a Charge of Indecency with a Child by Exposure. He was also charged with Disobedience of a Court Order.