Hopkins County deputies arrested 26-year-old Whitney Lenea Mauldin of Como on a warrant for improper photography or visual recording without consent. The charge is a state jail felony. Bond was set at $50,000.

Two Sulphur Springs women were arrested after they allegedly took a. SUV for a test drive and never returned it. The vehicle was located on Helm Lane and contact was made with Ozie Lue Goodlow and Artina Marie Mallry and both women were arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.