Hopkins County Bookings

Hopkins County deputies made contact with 22-year-old Dallas Diamond Chandler Holt of Sulphur Springs and arrested him on outstanding warrants. He’s charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault. Bond was set at $50,000 on each count. He remains in the Hopkins County.

Hopkins County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 11 west at CR4710 and a computer check showed an occupant of the vehicle, Sean Paul Arrington, was wanted in Denton County. He was wanted for failure to appear on a charge of Sexual Coercion.