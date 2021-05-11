" /> Hopkins County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Leighann Welk Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Hopkins County Bookings

1 hour ago

Dallas Diamond Chandler Holt

Hopkins County deputies made contact with 22-year-old Dallas Diamond Chandler Holt of Sulphur Springs and arrested him on outstanding warrants. He’s charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault. Bond was set at $50,000 on each count. He remains in the Hopkins County.

Sean Paul Arrington

Hopkins County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 11 west at CR4710 and a computer check showed an occupant of the vehicle, Sean Paul Arrington, was wanted in Denton County. He was wanted for failure to appear on a charge of Sexual Coercion.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     