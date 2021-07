Fifty-year-old Olen Shane Gillean was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of his parole. He’s being held in jail without bond.

Thirty-two- year Tidwell Clyde Henry was arrested in Hopkins County on outstanding warrants. He was charged on a Lamar County Bond Surrender Warrant for Forgery, and a Cass County warrant for Violation of Probation on a Larceny charge.