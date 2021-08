Thirty-nine-year-old Cervando Bustos was arrested in Hopkins County Thursday for Violating the Probation he was on for possession of more than 5 but less than 50 pounds of marijuana. No bond amount was set and he remains behind bars.

Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Llynn Emery was arrested when the bond he was on for a narcotics charge was revoked. He is charged with possession of more than 400 grams of narcotics in a drug free zone. He’s being held without bond.