cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021

Hopkins County Bookings

Brian Lee Matthews

Sulphur Springs police stopped a motorist for a defective stop light. The driver, identified as 43-year-old  Brian Lynn Matthews, fled on foot but tripped and was taken into custody. He resisted arrest but was eventually handcuffed. Methamhetamine was found in his clenched fist. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in a drug free zone.

Jimmy Ray Emmeyabbi

Hopkins County deputies stopped a man for driving on the shoulder of Hwy 19 north. A subsequent search turned up a quantity of a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Forty-year-old Jimmy Ray Emeyabbi of Talco was arrested for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance, Tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge. Bond was set at $100,000.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     