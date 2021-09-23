Hopkins County Bookings

Sulphur Springs police stopped a motorist for a defective stop light. The driver, identified as 43-year-old Brian Lynn Matthews, fled on foot but tripped and was taken into custody. He resisted arrest but was eventually handcuffed. Methamhetamine was found in his clenched fist. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in a drug free zone.

Hopkins County deputies stopped a man for driving on the shoulder of Hwy 19 north. A subsequent search turned up a quantity of a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Forty-year-old Jimmy Ray Emeyabbi of Talco was arrested for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance, Tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge. Bond was set at $100,000.