Thirty-one-year-old Filiberto Castillo, Jr. was arrested in Hopkins County on a 3rd degree felony charge. He’s being held on one count of Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully carrying a weapon. No bond has been set at this time. mugshot not available

Fifty-seven-year-old Tommy Lee Page was arrested on two counts of Bond forfeiture. Both counts were for Possession of Controlled Substances. He’s being held in the Hopkins County jail.