Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
cypress basin hospice
Car-Mart Oct. 2018
Morrell banner
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018

Hopkins County Bookings

1 hour ago

 

 

Wayne Ray Campbell
Hopkins County Jail

Twenty-eight- year old Wayne Ray Campbell has been indicted by the Hopkins County Grand jury for failure to register as a sex offender, as required by law. He allegedly failed to register his social media account and posted inappropriate comments about children. A total of 19 people were indicted by the latest panel.

Twenty-nine-year old Christopher Charles Heinz was arrested on multiple charges in Hopkins County.  He’s accused of Credit Card Abuse, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, Evading Arrest or Detention.  NO bond amount has been set.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     