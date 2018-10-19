Hopkins County Bookings

Twenty-eight- year old Wayne Ray Campbell has been indicted by the Hopkins County Grand jury for failure to register as a sex offender, as required by law. He allegedly failed to register his social media account and posted inappropriate comments about children. A total of 19 people were indicted by the latest panel.

Twenty-nine-year old Christopher Charles Heinz was arrested on multiple charges in Hopkins County. He’s accused of Credit Card Abuse, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, Evading Arrest or Detention. NO bond amount has been set.