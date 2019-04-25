Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hopkins County Bookings

2 hours ago

 

Thirty-seven year old Joe Perez, Jr of Sulphur Springs has been sentenced to 5 years in prison by 8th District Judge Eddie Northcutt.  He  was convicted on two counts of Violating his Probation for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Thirty-two-year-old Donald Wayne Jones, Jr was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County. He was arrested for criminal non-support.  The charge is a state jail felony.

19-year-old Tylandus Evel Lewis was arrested in Hopkins County on an outstanding Hunt County warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle. Bond was set at $3000.

 

