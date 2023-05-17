Hopkins County Chamber Connection 05.17.23

By Butch Burney

Leadership Sulphur Springs is back on this year, with applications online!

The leadership class is for Hopkins County men and women who want to learn and become more invested in their local community. It’s an intensive nine-month program that immerses the participants in the business and government of Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County.

The tentative dates for this year’s program are attached to the application, which can be accessed at HopkinsChamber.org.

The registration fee is $500 and that covers the cost of the food, drinks, transportation, etc. for the year.

Business After Hours

Get your networking on at the next Business After Hours, set for Thursday, May 18, at CANHelp on Gilmer Street.

The event is scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m. and is open to the public. This is an excellent opportunity to network as well as get familiar with CANHelp and its mission.

If you are a Chamber of Commerce member and want to host a Business After Hours (or Before Hours), we have some openings for you!

We are scheduling our monthly networking events for the remainder of the year, and are looking for host businesses in the fall and winter. The cost of the event is free; we just ask that you provide some refreshments.

You simply open your business from 4:30-6 p.m. on the designated day (or 7:30-8:30 a.m.), and welcome the guests.

If you’re interested, send me an email at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515.

Summer Storytime

Summer Storytime at Sulphur Springs Public Library is just around the corner. “Once upon a time … at the library” kickoff is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3.

Patriot Sporting Challenge

The 5th Anniversary Patriot Sporting Challenge is set for June 3, 2023 at Lake Fork, supporting Folds of Honor and Heroes Ranch.

The Challenge is limited ot 72 teams who participate in fishing and golf at Lake Fork, then meet for Casino Games at 2 p.m. at the iconic Neon Moon in Yantis.

It’s a unique opportunity to support the two military veteran organizations.

Register on the website PatriotSportingChallenge.org.

Ribbon Cuttings

Cricket Wireless hosted a ribbon cutting at noon Friday, May 12, at their store at 1217 South Broadway. Please help us welcome them to the community!

The Plant Niche will host a grand re-opening at noon on Wednesday, May 17, at their store located at 222 Tomlinson St. Please join us for this event.