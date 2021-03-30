Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Lezley Brown

Please don’t forget that Thursday is the day! You are invited to welcome our new President/CEO to the Chamber on Thursday, April 1st from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chamber is located at 110 Main Street in Sulphur Springs. Please make plans to stop by and welcome Butch Burney to the Chamber family. We look forward to seeing you!

Our annual tournament is getting close to full! If you are interested in playing, call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515 to reserve your spot. We still have morning tee times available. The tourney is set for Friday, April 9th. It’s going to be a great day!!

Downtown Business Alliance is sponsoring a Spring Market on Main St.

The Downtown Business Alliance is sponsoring a Spring Market on Main Street on Saturday, April 17th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry is free. Enjoy spring items inside and out, clothing, crafts, décor, food, and gifts.

Ribbon Cuttings:

SAFE-T Crisis Center celebrated their 14th Anniversary on Wednesday, March 24 in their new facility located at 1716 Posey Lane in Sulphur Springs.

Business Highlight:

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for March 31st, The Propane Company. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.