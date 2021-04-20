Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

Springtime in Texas – if there’s a better time to enjoy life, I’m not sure what it is. We are thankful to be experiencing the community coming back to life with events.

Hopefully, you made it out to Saturday’s Spring Market on Main Street, hosted by the Downtown Business Alliance. There was a nice turnout for the vendors who were selling plants, home décor, clothing, personal items and more.

Coming up, you will want to put down on your calendar several events highlighting our city’s diversity.

The Sulphur Springs High School Jazz Band is hosting a free performance downtown from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 22, and the SSHS drill team, the Blue Blazes, will be presenting their spring show the next two nights, Friday and Saturday, April 23-24, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.

If you’re looking for a time to enjoy food, music and culture, join the Cinco de Mayo celebration on Saturday, May 1, at Celebration Plaza downtown. It begins that morning and will be an all-day affair.

The Chamber will be hosting a ribbon cutting for Guys and Gals Barber Shop and Salon at noon Monday, May 3, at 325 South Davis St., Suite 2. Come out to support this new venture.

Also, don’t forget about the 5th Annual Salute the Veterans BBQ Cookoff at VFW Post 8560 on May 14-15. To enter a cook team, call 903-335-0966.

For those who are long-term planners, mark Saturday, Oct. 23, as the date for the 52nd Annual World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest. We will have more information coming this summer on the contest for the T-shirt design. If you’re not a member of the Chamber of Commerce, now would be a great time to join to get in on the stew contest sponsorships.

Business Highlight:

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for April 21, Texas Trading Company. The preceding Business of the Week was BT Medical. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.