Hopkins County Commissioner’s Court Agenda for Monday 05.13

9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, May 13, 2024

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 4/9/2024 Work Session – 4/9/2024 Regular Meeting – 4/22/2024 Work Session – 4/22/2024 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative To Construct Electrical Power Distribution

Facilities In The Right Of Way Of County Road 1444, 3513 And 3568.

b) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor Electric Delivery To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities In

The Right Of Way Of County Road 1115, 1199 And 4586.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Repairs To The Air Conditioner Units At The Hopkins County Civic Center And Quote Provided By Williams Air Conditioning. ii) The Court To Acknowledge County Auditor, Shannah Aulsbrook For Successfully Completing 21.5 Hours Of Educational Training While Attending Sessions At The 66th Annual County Auditor’s Institute Hosted By The V.G. Young Institute Of County Government Held In College Station April 16-19, 2024.

iii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Consent To Entry Upon Private Land Located On County Road 3562.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Replat Of Lot 5, Orr Acres. v) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Replat Of Lots 1 And 2, Cedar Heights Addition. vi) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat of Arbala RV Park.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The First Amendment To The Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement With Stampede Solar Project LLC. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The First Amendment To The Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement With Bright Arrow Solar, LLC.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Second Amendment To The Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement With Pine Forest Solar I, LLC.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Second Amendment To The Chapter 381 Economic Development Program And Agreement With

Pine Forest Hybrid I, LLC.